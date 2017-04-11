Shannon High student killed in Pontotoc County wreck

David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

A 16-year-old Shannon High School student was killed Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident on Troy Shannon Road in southeastern Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford identified the accident victim as Cam’Ron Billups, of Pontotoc. Billups was a sophomore at Shannon High.

Billups’ vehicle apparently ran off the road around 8:29 a.m. and hit a tree, Bedford said.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.