Shannon, Plantersville middle schools predict improved scores, ratings

TUPELO – As state testing approaches, administrators at two at-risk Lee County schools are hopeful their efforts to boost student performance on the assessment will translate to “C” ratings or higher.

Shannon Middle School and Plantersville Middle School were designated “at-risk” by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year.

Barry Woods, principal at Shannon Middle, and Rodney Spears, principal at Plantersville Middle, presented updates for the month of April on their schools’ progress to the Lee County School Board at Tuesday’s meeting.

The two schools were rated “F” in 2016 by the MDE, and have since been in the school improvement process with the state department in an effort to raise those ratings.

As part of that process, the two principals must submit data to the MDE and the school board monthly, among other requirements.

In March, both of the principals said they were optimistic that students would perform well on this year’s test, with Woods estimating Shannon Middle would be rated “C” for 2017.

They made those claims based on data from assessments taken by students throughout the school year, which are often predictive of how students will do on the state test.

Jimmy Weeks, superintendent of Lee County Schools, said district-wide, predictive test data is generally accurate.

“I’m tickled with their progress,” Weeks said. “I’m going to be shocked if the results are drastically different.”

On Tuesday, Woods said that estimate holds true based on the most recent data he and his teachers have collected. Additionally, data shows students are doing particularly well in eighth-grade math and sixth-grade English.

Spears said data at Plantersville shows students are making gains, although sixth-graders are not showing as much progress as their seventh-and-eighth-grade counterparts. Overall, Spears said, students across grade levels answered an average of 45 percent of questions correctly on practice tests in both math and English.

“We’re very optimistic that we can get to a ‘C’ level,” Spears said. “Of course, we’re pushing for a ‘B,’ but if we get a ‘C’ we will be overjoyed and glad to be out of this process (school improvement).”

School letter-grade ratings are determined by the state’s accountability model, which relies heavily on student scores and demonstrated growth on Mississippi’s state test, the Mississippi Assessment Program. Ratings are usually released by the MDE in the fall.

