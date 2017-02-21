Shelton hopes for Republican support

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – In 2013, a then 37-year-old attorney with no political experience garnered a strong electoral majority to become the All-America City’s first Democratic mayor in 28 years, even as voters simultaneously installed a Republican supermajority on the City Council.

With Jason Shelton now seeking re-election to a second term as mayor, no Republicans have yet entered the race.

That could change any day, of course. The qualifying period remains open for about two more weeks. Four years ago, Shelton himself only qualified days before the final deadline.

But Shelton, who has two Democraticprimary opponents, hopes his appeal to GOP voters remains intact.

“I’m proud to have bipartisan support. That is something I’ve worked hard to maintain,” said Shelton. “I’ve tried my absolute best to have an open door for anyone. I’ve tried to reach out to people that I know were not for me last time.”

Even so, local and state GOP leaders want Republican candidates in as many municipal races as possible.

“It is important that we not just work on elections at the national level but also at the local level,” said June Geddie, Lee County Republican Party chairwoman. “We need to be part of the process.”

As of last week, however, Geddie said she still wasn’t sure if any Republican candidate would challenge Shelton.

“There are people considering it, but that is up to them to decide,” she said.

GOP officeholders hold a near-monopoly on state government. Only one Democrat, Attorney General Jim Hood, holds a statewide elected position. Republicans have a decisive majority in the legislature. Mississippi has not supported a Democratic presidential candidate since 1976.

Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef only wants to extend this dominance.

“There are a lot of places where we have districts that vote overwhelmingly for Republicans in national races but vote independent or Democrat in local races,” said Nosef in an interview with the Daily Journal.

Nosef recently embarked on a tour of cities across the state in an effort to energize Republican recruitment efforts for local races.

Last week, Nosef visited Tupelo, Oxford, Starkville and Ackerman, all in north Mississippi.

Nosef acknowledged that in many smaller municipalities all candidates have typically run as independents or as Democrats, regardless of personal affiliation, in order to keep election expenses down.

“I understand the concerns about cost,” said Nosef. “But you have to balance that with what people think on a policy standpoint and with the fact that the local officials are the bench of candidates for higher office.”

Shelton has long claimed that “there’s not a Republican or a Democrat way to fill a pot hole.”

Nosef feels a little differently.

“Garbage or potholes may not be Republican or Democrat but making decisions about how to pay for those services can be,” said Nosef.

In his last election, Republican attacks on Shelton targeted his donations to national Democratic politicians, including Hillary Clinton in 2008. Education has also been a hot-button issue for Shelton’s critics.

In 2013, Republican mayoral candidate Fred Pitts warned that Shelton would appoint liberals to the Tupelo Public School District’s school board.

Last week, Geddie took up the same theme.

“He has done a number of good things,” Geddie said of Shelton. “But he also really supports the Democratic position on some things, such as Common Core. That is a problem.”

For whatever he thinks party labels are worth, Shelton said he wouldn’t describe himself as a “liberal Democrat” but rather identifies with the “very conservative end” of the party.

He also hinted that he’s not irrevocably wedded to holding office as a Democrat.

“I’ve looked at all the options of running for re-election,” he said.

Early signs are that Shelton’s crossover appeal remains viable. His first campaign finance reports indicated donations by several local Republican figures, including Jack Reed Jr., who held the mayor’s office prior to Shelton and did not seek re-election.

Local GOP supporters of Shelton also held a fundraiser last week for the Democratic incumbent. Sponsors of the event included state Rep. Shane Aguirre, who is a personal friend of Shelton’s.

Nosef said that if Republicans, especially elected Republicans, find themselves supporting Democrats, they should keep it a bit more quiet.

“It certainly doesn’t make me happy to see that,” said Nosef. “You’re always going to have people who support their friends. I just wish they wouldn’t do it so publicly.”

Candidates may continue to qualify for municipal elections until March 3. If no Republican or independent candidates seek the office of mayor in Tupelo, then the winner of the Democratic primary in May will face no opposition in the general election.

Shelton’s current Democratic opponents are Candice Knowles and Bridgett Shelly. Both are political newcomers who have criticized Shelton over his handling of the controversial shooting death last year of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert.

