Shelton nets large campaign cash haul

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Headed into his first re-election bid with a contested primary, Mayor Jason Shelton has easily raised and spent more money than any other election candidate in the city.

All candidates in municipal races were required this week by state law to report on the financial activities of their campaigns from Jan. 1 to April 22.

The reports were due Tuesday. Ward 4 Democratic candidate Gregory Humphrey missed that deadline and as of Wednesday afternoon, his mandatory campaign finance report remained absent, according to the Tupelo City Clerk’s office.

According to the reports, Shelton’s campaign has raised more than $34,000 since the year began and spent more $54,000 on campaign expenses.

Shelton already had money sitting in his campaign war chest before the year began. Thus, even as Shelton has far outspent any other Tupelo candidate, his campaign retains about $40,000 in cash on hand.

Shelton’s primary opponent, Candice Knowles, reported about $1,300 in donations and about $1,000 in campaign spending.

Donors to Shelton of public note include Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley; the Wheeler & Franks Law firm, of Tupelo; the Eaves law firm, of Jackson; and McNeil Rhoads, a company which provides consulting and analysis services related to energy usage and infrastructure.

Chism Strategies, a political consulting firm with offices in Jackson, was the single largest recipient of Shelton’s campaign spending. The incumbent mayor’s campaign paid the firm almost $33,000 since the beginning of the year.

Campaign finance reports for contested City Council races were as follows:

• Ward 2 Republican incumbent Lynn Bryan reported about $7,800 in donations and $6,400 in expenses.

• Ward 2 Republican candidate Phillip Thomason reported no donations and spending almost $6,000.

• Ward 3 Republican incumbent Travis Beard reported about $1,300 in donations and spent almost $900.

• Ward 3 Democratic candidate James Hull reported about $700 in donations and about $650 in expenses.

• Ward 4 Republican candidate Henry Daniels reported no donations and about $100 in spending.

• Ward 4 Democratic incumbent Nettie Davis reported about $1,550 in donations and spending about $1,400.

• Ward 4 Democratic incumbent Tommy “Jake” Ruff reported about $640 in donations and about $650 in expenses.

• Ward 5 Democratic candidate Hannah Maharrey reported about $400 in donations and spending about $300.

• Ward 5 Republican incumbent Buddy Palmer reported $1,500 in donations and $2,000 in spending.

• Ward 6 Republican incumbent Mike Bryan reported about $4,700 in donations and about $2,300 in spending.

• Ward 6 Democratic incumbent K.C. Grist reported about $5,360 in donations and about $1,316 in expenses.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion