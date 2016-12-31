Sheriff’s Office wins Battle of the Badges

TUPELO – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will get to keep bragging rights for the Battle of the Badges.

The annual blood drive brought in more than 110 units to United Blood Services, which supplies all of the hospitals in north Mississippi.

Donors were able to vote for their favorite first responders. Lee SO received 42 votes to win for the second time. The Tupelo Fire Department garnered 40 votes, while the Tupelo Police Department got 25. The Lee County volunteer fire departments joined the friendly competition this year and had 6 votes.