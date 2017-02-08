Sherman man charged for Monday standoff

By William Moore

Daily Journal

SHERMAN – The man who held law enforcement at bay for three hours Monday is now facing more than 180 years in prison.

James Sheldon Adams, 49, of Second Avenue, Sherman, was taken before Pontotoc Justice Court Judge David Hall Wednesday afternoon facing seven felony charges – six counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and cyberstalking. Each assault charge carries up to 30 years in prison if convicted. Cyberstalking could add two to five more years.

Sherman Assistant Police Chief Jeff Turner said bond was set at $200,000.

Following a report from neighbors of Adams firing guns, law enforcement responded around 1 p.m. Monday. Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins said Adams came out with “a bunch of guns, then barricaded himself inside. I know at least one shot was fired out of the trailer while police were there.”

The Sherman and Tupelo police departments, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and sheriff’s deputies from Lee, Pontotoc and Union counties descended on a small house just off Interstate 22, near the Wild Bill’s convenience store. The standoff lasted until around 3:30 p.m., when the Tupelo Police Department SWAT team fired tear gas and flash-bang grenades into the residence.

“After that, he was arrested without incident,” Spellins said.

The assault charges are related to the Monday standoff. The cyberstalking charge dates back to Adams threatening Spellins via social media in December.

