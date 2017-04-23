Short list of jail sites nears completion

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Lee County leaders look likely to receive a recommendation that the county jail remain within the city limits of Tupelo.

The Board of Supervisors ramped up efforts earlier this year to plan for the replacement of an overcrowded jail that’s in poor repair. Supervisors appointed a site selection committee to study possible locations on which to build a new jail.

Now, that committee is preparing its final report, according to interviews with several of its members.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, one of four committee members, told the Daily Journal this final report looks likely to highlight three possible locations for a new county law enforcement complex. He said all locations are within several miles of the Lee County Justice Center and within the city of Tupelo.

One of the three sites is, in fact, the jail’s current location, said Johnson.

District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith acknowledged that three sites are currently in view, though he was open to the possibility that further study might occur.

“We’re scheduled to have another meeting to get our heads together,” said Smith. “We could still change our minds. I had a couple more places mentioned to me.”

The formal recommendations are just that, recommendations. Supervisors could make alternative decisions.

Besides Johnson and Smith, Randy Hathcock, of ESI Engineering, and Tim Weston, of Jesco Construction, sit on the site selection committee.

Johnson hopes to present the committee’s recommendations to the Board of Supervisors during that body’s May 1 meeting. Smith, however, was less certain on a presentation timeline.

If that committee does ultimately forward three possible sites within the city of Tupelo, such a move would come on the heels of a legislative session in which county leaders successfully pushed for legislation authorizing the county to construct a jail anywhere in the county.

The issue prompted some controversy, with county officials suggesting that some of Tupelo’s elected leadership attempted to kill the jail bill.

However, Johnson denies that the committee’s recommendations were in any way affected by the controversy.

“The reason we want to be close to Tupelo is because of the courthouse, the medical center and the fire protection,” said Johnson.

Johnson and Smith both additionally noted that Tupelo’s central location makes it convenient for the county’s other municipalities, all of which pay to house their prisoners at Lee County’s jail.

“We want to be closest we can get to the center of where everything is,” said Smith.

Members of Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration met with select supervisors last week to discuss the jail issue.

Lee County supervisors have in recent weeks moved to terminate a 22-year old agreement between the county and Tupelo to house Tupelo’s prisoners.

County leaders have billed the move as a bid for flexibility rather than a serious attempt to shut the doors of the county jail to Tupelo.

“We didn’t come to any conclusions,” said Smith, who was at last week’s meeting between city and county leaders. “We didn’t really get anything settled. We just talked about what they wanted and what we wanted.”

A spokesperson for the city of Tupelo said Shelton’s administration would not comment about ongoing contract negotiations.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion