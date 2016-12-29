Signage upgrades expected early in new year

BY CALEB BEDILLION

TUPELO – A new year will bring with it a small but highly visible facelift across the All-America City.

Newly designed signage should sprout across the city beginning in January, including in the downtown area and at major entry points.

Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Neal McCoy said the signs should bring benefits for visitors as well as local residents.

“For visitors, we want them to move about the city in a safe manner and to have confidence about how to find our area attractions. It also makes them aware there are more things to do,” said McCoy. “From a local’s perspective it removes some sign clutter and provides a consistent look with more decorative signs than we have now.”

CVB has touted the value of a redesigned “wayfinding” system in the city. For example, signs throughout the city will point the way to major attractions such as the Elvis Presley Birthplace as well as locations like Fairpark and the county courthouse.

Maps will also be installed at key locations.

Sign fabrication is currently underway by Knight Sign Industries, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

McCoy said this company should begin installation of some signs by the middle of January.

“We did ask them to start in downtown Tupelo and work their way out,” said McCoy.

Knight Sign was selected as the project contractor through a competitive bidding project. The company submitted a bid slightly under $400,000.

The CVB will pay for the wayfinding updates.

The most visible of the new signs will likely be gateway signs that feature a crown logo. These lighted gateway signs will be located at six entry points into town.

These six major entry points are downtown on Main Street near the Highway 45 interchange, North Veterans Boulevard at the Interstate 22 interchange, McCullough Boulevard near the Interstate 22 interstate, West Main Street near the intersection of the Natchez Trace, Barnes Crossing Road near the intersection of North Gloster Street and on South Gloster Street near the Highway 76 interchange.

The gateway signs will be lighted. McCoy said installation of the gateway signs may be slightly delayed due to some problems with the lighting system.

In all, some 240 different sign panels will be produced and installed on 80 different poles across the city.

Many poles will feature multiple sign panels.

McCoy hopes that installation will be completed within two or three weeks, but that’s only if weather cooperates.

