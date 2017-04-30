Six Republicans, one Democrat challenge for Saltillo aldermen

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

SALTILLO – Saltillo voters will be coming to the polls on Tuesday to elect officials into several positions.

Voters will have choices of six Republicans and one Democrat for the five seats on the Saltillo Board of Aldermen. Four incumbents and three challengers seek the seats, which are all at-large positions.

Donald Cullum, 69, is looking to be re-elected for a second term. The former Department of Wildlife worker, who is running as a Republican, said he wants to continue to oversee the additions he and his board members have accomplished.

“It’s been a challenge for sure, but we have overseen some good stuff too,” Cullum said, referencing the Turner Industrial Park, added tennis courts for the high school’s tennis team, the four Ford Explorers and three Chevy Tahoes for the police department and the introduction of Saltillo Main Street. “We’ve been able to accomplish all of this with no tax increases.”

Terry Glidewell, 56, is seeking a sixth term in office and is the longest-standing member of the board. Glidewell, who is also running Republican, wants to serve a community that he has been a part of for his whole life.

Scott Knight, 44, is running as a Republican for his third term in office. The store manager at Shoe Carnival said while the additions the board has accomplished are great, one of his main concerns is the city’s Parks and Recreation facilities.

“We need to make sure Parks and Rec has quality facilities and parks for our children to continue to have fun in a safe environment,” Knight said. “They are our future, and we need to preserve that future.”

Brad Woodcock, 55, is the final candidate seeking re-election (third term) and is running Republican. Woodcock said he has spent a large part of his life managing 63 therapists in 17 counties for North MS Home Health services, and he believes his experience in the health field can help bring a healthier environment to Saltillo.

“We’ve been able to bring Saltillo a smoke-free city with restaurants and businesses, and I want to continue to promote a healthy lifestyle for our residents,” Woodcock said.

Copey Grantham, 32, is the youngest candidate on the ballot and is running as a Republican. While he believes everything the board has done recently has been great, he believes there is still work to do, including a turn ring on 145.

“There are a lot of accidents and fatalities that happen at that turn, and I feel like the turn ring will lower the percentage of wrecks at the location,” Grantham said. “It will also make traffic flow more easily from Tupelo.”

Malcomb Driskill, 49, is the final Republican running in the election. The owner of Driskill’s Diner, Driskill’s Fish and Steak and Yellow Cab wants to push for more local businesses as opposed to corporations.

“I want to be more authentic and promote more local businesses for local people,” Driskill said. “I’m not too big on change. We just need to go back to our roots.”

Craig Sanders, 45, is the lone Democrat on the ballot for the Board of Aldermen election. Sanders has been self-employed in the janitorial and maintenance fields, and he said he feels like it is time for some fresh ideas.

“The citizens are our boss, and as long as they are happy, the town is happy,” Sanders said. “The problems in our city may seem small to many, but are big to our locals. I’m determined to build relationships with our citizens and continue to keep an open mind.”

The mayoral race features two Republicans, pitting incumbent Rex Smith against challenger Richard Herring.

Candidates

Mayor: Richard Herring (R), Rex Smith (R)(i)

Aldermen (five seats, all at-large)

Donald Cullum (R)(i), Malcomb Driskill (R), Terry Glidewell (R)(i), Copey Grantham (R), Scott Knight (R)(i), Craig Sanders (D), Brad Woodcock (R)(i)

thomas.simpson@journalinc.com