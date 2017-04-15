Skeletal remains found off rural Lee County road

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Lee County authorities say human skeletal remains were discovered off a field road east of Saltillo on Saturday evening.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said two individuals were traveling along a field road off County Road 2350 around 6 p.m. Saturday when they discovered what they believed to be a body.

“It’s pretty decomposed,” Johnson said. “It’s been here a little while, more than a few weeks but not a whole year. It’s in a heavily wooded area and animals have been feeding and scattering the bones.

“We are collecting evidence and will send everything off to the state crime lab to see if they can tell if it is male or female or the cause of death.”

The site is not far from the Lee-Itawamba county line, but neither county has a missing person for this time frame.

“We’re asking for other agencies and individuals who know of a person that has been missing (more than a month but less than a year) to contact our department,” Johnson said.

Anyone with information can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9040.