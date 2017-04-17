Skeletal remains sent to state crime lab

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Officials hope the state crime lab will be able to determine the age and sex of human remains found Saturday evening east of Saltillo.

The remains were discovered off a field road off County Road 2350 around 6 p.m. Saturday night. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the remains were sent off to the state crime lab Sunday afternoon.

“We recovered a good bit of the remains, along with other items related to the body,” Johnson said. “We found about 50 percent, I would guess, but we found several key items. The skull is still intact with teeth and some hair. We also found the pelvis (which could help experts determine the sex of the victim).

“We are encouraged about it and feel positive the state crime lab will be able to give us more details about the victim.”

The sheriff’s department’s mobile command center was set up near the wooded site. Lee County investigators, along with personnel from the state crime lab and the state medical examiners office, worked the heavily wooded site all night Saturday and until around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The remains were heavily decomposed and had been scattered by animals. The recent warm weather makes it harder to say how long the body was exposed to the elements. Johnson estimated it was more than a month but less than a year.

Officials are still questioning area law enforcement agencies about possible missing persons. Currently, there are no missing persons from Lee, Itawamba or Prentiss counties, which are near the spot where the remains were found.

“It could be that the person has just not been reported missing,” Johnson said. “We run across situations where families move away and lose touch. They might not see or hear from someone on a regular basis and it might take them a while to realize they are missing.”

While it could be late this week before the state lab releases a preliminary autopsy report, officials do have an estimated age range.

“It is definitely not a child and it doesn’t appear to be an elderly person,” Johnson said. “That will help narrow down leads, but we are really waiting on the autopsy results to get more details before we start releasing information of the victim.”

Anyone with information can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9040.