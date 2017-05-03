Speaker forms lottery study panel

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Two Northeast Mississippi House members – Nick Bain, D-Corinth, and Mac Huddleston, R-Pontotoc – will be on the commission formed by Speaker Philip Gunn to study the merits of the Legislature enacting a lottery.

Gunn, R-Clinton, announced the commission members Wednesday afternoon.

“I have been clear that I do not support a lottery,” Gunn said in a news release. “I have not changed my mind. I do not believe a lottery is based on sound economic policy, and it violates a number of conservative, Republican principles.”

The speaker added, “The purpose of the study group is to gather information to show that the lottery is not the windfall that all its supporters claim it will be. I have not had anyone who has voiced support for the lottery provide me with any documentation showing why or how it is a good thing.

“At the very least, I hope the findings from this group will provide us with information upon which we can make an informed, reasoned decision.”

There has been growing support for a lottery in recent years, especially with the state facing a prolonged period of sluggish revenue collections. In addition, there has been anecdotal evidence of Mississippians driving in large numbers to neighboring Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana to purchase lottery tickets, taking money out of the state.

Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery. Within the past year, Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, once a lottery opponent, has voiced support for enacting a lottery.

Gunn said in late March at the end of the 2017 legislative session he would be willing to form a study commission.

The group also will consist of House Gaming Chair Richard Bennett, R-Long Beach; Reps. Chris Johnson, R-Hattiesburg, and Cedric Burnett, D-Tunica; Gaming Commission Director Allen Godfrey; Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs; PEER Director James Barber, who conducts research for the Legislature; and Lou Frascogna, an assistant attorney general assigned to the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

Meetings of the panel have not been announced.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9