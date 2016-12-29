Spotlighting investigation leads to drug charges

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – An investigation by state conservation officers led to a Booneville man facing felony drug charges.

Game wardens with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks were investigation a report of spotlighting on County Road 7100 and detained Kevin Franklin Michael, 47. When the discovered he had drugs on his as well, they called Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Michael was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, enhanced while in possession of a firearm and possession of paraphernalia. Game wardens seized his 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, a Browning rifle and $343 in cash.

Bond was set at $16,000.