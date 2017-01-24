Supervisors cut jobs at Lee County Agri-Center

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Citing persistent financial losses, the Lee County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to eliminate all staff positions at the Lee County Agri-Center.

Three full-time jobs were cut, including the full-time director Torrey Mitchell and two hourly employees.

Mitchell was hired in March 2013.

Supervisors unanimously backed this course of action. Board President Phil Morgan said the county cannot continue to deeply subsidize an event center that doesn’t pay for itself.

“Our goal is to have that agri-center be self-sufficient or at least not be a thorn in our side,” Morgan said.

During the 2015-16 fiscal year, the agri-center generated about $85,000 in revenue. At the same time, the center ran up expenses of about $435,000.

That required county leaders to cover the difference with public money.

Morgan stressed that the agri-center remains open for business. Event bookings already in place will be honored and new bookings will be accepted, he said.

Mitchell will continue to fill the director position and receive a paycheck through the end of February.

Under a motion approved by supervisors Monday, the center’s two employees will receive two weeks pay.

During the 2015-16 fiscal year, Mitchell’s salary was about $48,000.

Including salaries, state retirement contributions and society security matches, total personnel costs during the 2015-16 fiscal year hit almost $230,000, according to data provided by Chancery Clerk Bill Benson.

Benson said Mitchell had already shrunk the center’s staff by eliminating a secretarial position.

Mitchell was hired in 2013 and was given the task of increasing the center’s bookings and revenue.

The Lee-County Agri-Center opened for business in 1994. Except for a few years, the facility has consistently operated at a loss.

Morgan and Benson said the facility was originally meant to serve the entire region, but neighboring counties soon began to build their own centers with financial support from the state.

Morgan also believes that the center’s current location is a drag on its potential. The center is just south of Verona on Highway 145.

An advisory committee for the agri-center was established in 2012. Supervisors met with this committee behind closed doors during a meeting last week.

Supervisors closed that meeting for the purposes of discussing personnel matters, board attorney Gary Carnathan said at the time.

Morgan held out hope that some kind of staff could return to the center in the future.

“We hope the future will be better than the past has been,” Morgan said. “I would hope that 12 to 18 months from now, we’ll have a different view of it. We just need to be more involved.”

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion