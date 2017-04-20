Starkville man arrested on burglary charge

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – An Oktibbeha County man was arrested Thursday by federal marshals in connection with a burglary and shooting incident last week. week

The U.S. Marshal Task Force, with the assistance of the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Jason Hemphill, 34, of Starkville, for residential burglary and shooting into dwelling for in incident reported April 11.

Hemphill is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $10,000 bond. His initial court appearance is scheduled for May 22.