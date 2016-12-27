Starkville man facing weapon, DUI, drug charges

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – An Oktibbeha County man was jailed early Monday morning on a variety of charges.

Starkville police arrested Jermaine McLeod, 35, of Starkville, during the early morning hours of Dec. 26 in the parking lot of Louisville Apartments, at 1200 Louisville Street. McLeod was charged with the possession of a stolen firearm (a felony), possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and DUI second offense.

McLeod was released from the Oktibbeha County jail on a total bond of $7,205.25. His initial municipal court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30.