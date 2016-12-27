Starkville PD charges two with car burglaries

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Two men were arrested Monday night for breaking into cars in Starkville.

The Starkville Police Department charged Deqon R. Ellis, 21, of Kosciusko, with two counts of auto burglary. The incidents occurred at Buffalo Wild Wings at 703 Spring St. Ellis was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with a total bond of $10,000.

Shortly before midnight, police charged William H. Hedin, 23, of Starkville, with one count of auto burglary for a crime that happened on Louisville Street in Wildwood Estates. His bond was set at $5,000.

The initial appearance for both men is set for Jan. 30 in Starkville Municipal Court.

Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.