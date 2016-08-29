Starkville Police make four felony arrests

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Just two traffic stops netted the Starkville Police four arrests on weapons and drug charges.

During the “Stop the Knock” enforcement campaign on Aug. 25, one stop resulted in the arrests of Robert S. Conwill, 24, of Hamilton; Travis C. Carother, 33, of Prairie; and Jesse A. Black, 22, of Steens.

Conwill was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, DUI, and possession of paraphernalia. Conwill was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with a bond of $6,555.25.

Carother was charged with felony possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $10,444.25.

Black was charged with felony possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000.

All three men are schedule to appear in municipal court for their initial appearance today.

In a separate stop, Lavon L. Edmonds, 30, of Starkville, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Edmonds was carried to jail and later released on a $5,000 bond. His initial appearance is scheduled in Municipal Court on Oct. 3.