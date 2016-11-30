Bicentennial banner to fly at new Tupelo police HQ

Posted on by in Crime & Law Enforcement, Local Government, News

TPD BADGE W SEAL

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Tupelo City Council has decided that, for one year, the Mississippi state flag will not fly in front of a new police headquarters opening soon.

Instead, the council unanimously voted Tuesday afternoon to fly a banner commemorating the state’s bicentennial.

The Mississippi Economic Council commissioned the design of the banner and publicly unveiled it in late October.

“I think this would show we’re willing to compromise, and we’re not as bad as some people think we are,” said Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer during discussion on Tuesday evening’s vote.

Earlier this month, the Tupelo City Council approved with a 5-2 vote a policy dictating that at municipal facilities with more than one flag pole the Mississippi state flag must fly on one of the poles.

However, at facilities with only one flag pole, only the U.S. flag may fly.

Even with that policy in place with the support of a veto-proof majority, the council’s two black members had sought to keep the Mississippi state flag from flying at a new police headquarters located on Front Street in a historic black neighborhood.

The new headquarters has not opened yet and no flags currently fly on the building’s three flag poles.

The Tupelo Police Department currently operates at a rented facility that only flies the U.S. flag.

The compromise reached Tuesday night will defer, at least for one year, the presence of the state flag at the new headquarters.

Under the policy amendment approved by the council Tuesday, the bicentennial banner will fly at the police headquarters from Dec. 10 of this year until Dec. 10 of next year.

The bicentennial banner features horizontal stripes of blue, white and red with the state seal in the middle of the flag.

To the left of the side are the words “Established 1817.” To the right are the words “2017 bicentennial.”

Both the council’s black members voted in support of Tuesday’s compromise measure, but said they also oppose flying the Mississippi flag at the police building after the year passes.

“I don’t feel I can ever support the state flag going up in Tupelo because it is divisive and insulting to me as a citizen,” said Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis. “It does not represent all the people of this state or community.”

Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings made similar remarks.

“I am not supporting putting up the state flag now or ever,” he said.

The other council members all described the move as a good compromise.

Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington stated his hope that the Mississippi Legislature will take up the flag issue in the upcoming legislative session.

At least 13 cities in Mississippi have stopped flying the state flag in protest of the Confederate battle symbol included on the flag.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio

  • Shorebird

    I just spent two nights in a hotel there last weekend. I will find other accommodations on future visits. I will not spend my money in their town.

  • L.M.

    What’s the big deal in a flag? The only flag I am concerned about is making sure that the flag of the United States of America flies.

    • Numbercruncher

      Haven’t you heard? The new narrative from the professional grievance groups is that the US flag is now racist and stands for oppression. Some Leftist college leaders are now refusing to fly it because its “controversial”. It’s even the hip cool new thing for these brain dead people to kneel during the national anthem. All the while these idiots do not see the irony that the song embodies the freedom in this country that allows them to kneel. In short they are protesting a song that allows them to protest.

      Perhaps a solid white flag is more appropriate. Or would the professional grievance groups deem that racist too.

      Anyway… thank you professional grievance groups for stimulating the voter base in this country to send Clinton back to her lair.

      • L.M.

        Solid white flag? Solid white is universal language for surrender. Egads!

        • Numbercruncher

          Well that’s what the professional grievance folks want. At least it would please them

  • Pingback: State flag taken down at Tupelo police HQ – News Mississippi()

  • DWarren

    I genuinely appreciate Mr. Bedillion’s continuing effort disseminating information about the Mississippi Flag that was chosen by two-thirds of the voters. I printed out his list in a previous article of the communities that refuse to honor the will of the people of Mississippi; said communities choosing rather to subscribe to the principle of a ruling elite who claim to know better than everyone else and usurp the authority to tell the majority what flag may be chosen. I refer to this list of dissenting communities when traveling the state. I have decided not to spend a cent in a place where the concept of self-government is disdained and held in open contempt. I will drive around or through such places and exchange my hard earned public tender for food, lodging, gifts, and impulse purchases where popular sovereignty and self-government are still revered as exceptional Americanism.
    The Mississippi Economic Council is not a ruling oligarchy. Nor does that august assembly have the authority to design or to impose a state flag on the self-governing people of Mississippi. Bicentennial celebrations should fete the statehood of a free state of self-governing people. Those who wish to deny to Mississippians the God-given right to govern themselves do not in any way represent the state nor the nation in which Mississippi holds the status of a great and sovereign state.
    The Tupelo City Council’s attacks on the Mississippi Flag are really flagrant assaults on the voters of Mississippi. They can’t say that the flag is invalid, unworthy, or contemptible without also avowing that the voters who voted for it are invalid, unworthy, or contemptible, as well. Do you really want someone who views you as a meaningless entity to serve as your elected representative? The next time City Council elections take place, the people of Tupelo should ask themselves, “If we can’t trust these incumbents on the council to take a principled stand in favor of our basic right to self-government, how can we confidently assume that they will ever represent our best interests in any issue?”
    The anti-flag, anti-popular sovereignty, anti-self-government fraction is never asked to compromise on anything. They even demand the entitlement to nullify a statewide election. Those inclined to elitism view taking a principled stand as a momentous virtue. They will tell everyone in no uncertain terms that it’s their way or the highway.
    Weak, wimpy, weak-kneed political office holders view taking a courageous and principled stand as the penultimate vice. They always look for any way possible to cave on issue after issue. But in caving on the issue of the validity of the state flag, they are signaling that they have absolutely no interest in accepting as sacred the will of the people nor in representing the right of the people to govern themselves. Again, any office holder who stands against the will of the people in order to “compromise” to the point of being willing to deny Mississippians the right to self-government cannot be trusted to represent the interests of a self-governing people at the city, county, state, or national level. The question I would pose to such spineless wimps is, “if you consider taking a principled, no compromise stand for the right of the people to govern themselves a thing unworthy and demand immediate unconditional surrender to un-American elitists who radically oppose popular sovereignty, exactly what would you be willing to take a courageous un-yielding stand concerning?” If they answer truthfully, they will reply, “nothing.” And no community in Mississippi (or anywhere else) should entrust such convictionless empty suits with the high charge of representing them.

    • carlcasino

      Capitulation to the minority has been the norm for 8 years federally and this election signaled that change is coming. Elections have consequences and We the People are fed up.

      • DWarren

        I certainly agree wholeheartedly, Mr. Casino. We need to make sure that all elected office holders are properly fitted with corrective lenses in order to see clearly from afar the perspective you espouse and express.

  • Gabriel Dennis

    Even after the compromise they’re STILL not satisfied. They know damn well as they’re going to keep that new banner there loner that that…they’re not fooling anyone.

  • carlcasino

    The invasion of Progressives is what drove me out of My native State of Texas. They brought the progressive ideas that destroyed their home state for Job & Education Opportunities thinking that changing what is working would be better if the State instituted already tested and failed ideas.

  • TWBDB

    There are wonderful people who support keeping the MS Flag as it is who are not racists, love this state and only wish the best for MS. You could easily find liberals, Democrats, African Americans, gays, a complete swath of demographics in support, as you can find conservatives, Republicans, whites, and straight people who prefer a change. Demonizing either side is nothing more than polarizing counterproductive political rhetoric.

    Sticking to the discussion points without demonizing those who disagree:

    Reading through the comments re this article over the last week, I see said demonizing, but even more troubling I see a call to boycott townships and businesses within those townships who’ve taken up the discussion. How is this any different than the ‘left wing’ calls to boycott institutes, businesses, and townships who do fly the Confederate flag? Are you not calling to hurt innocent bystanders in this ongoing issue discussion?

    Not here, but over time, we’ve read the call to boycott, retain funding, and demand repayment of funding re our state’sin largest institutes of higher learning who’ve chosen to display the state flag in sites on campus where all state flags are displayed rather than fly the flag over the campus. Again, I ask, does this not needlessly harm innocent bystanders while this issue is being bantered?

    The fact is the wonderful thing about this concept of self-governing, grassroots politics, and the freedoms and liberties we ALL hold dear is that we honor debate – we lend an ear to those who call for it. What I’m reading doesn’t adhere to this most precious of American values

  • Maggie Reese

    I used to shop in Tupelo since I live in Tippah County but, now Corinth will be getting my business. Fly our flag or face the consequences. Going to encourage everyone I know locally to boycott Tupelo with me!