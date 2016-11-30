Bicentennial banner to fly at new Tupelo police HQ

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Tupelo City Council has decided that, for one year, the Mississippi state flag will not fly in front of a new police headquarters opening soon.

Instead, the council unanimously voted Tuesday afternoon to fly a banner commemorating the state’s bicentennial.

The Mississippi Economic Council commissioned the design of the banner and publicly unveiled it in late October.

“I think this would show we’re willing to compromise, and we’re not as bad as some people think we are,” said Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer during discussion on Tuesday evening’s vote.

Earlier this month, the Tupelo City Council approved with a 5-2 vote a policy dictating that at municipal facilities with more than one flag pole the Mississippi state flag must fly on one of the poles.

However, at facilities with only one flag pole, only the U.S. flag may fly.

Even with that policy in place with the support of a veto-proof majority, the council’s two black members had sought to keep the Mississippi state flag from flying at a new police headquarters located on Front Street in a historic black neighborhood.

The new headquarters has not opened yet and no flags currently fly on the building’s three flag poles.

The Tupelo Police Department currently operates at a rented facility that only flies the U.S. flag.

The compromise reached Tuesday night will defer, at least for one year, the presence of the state flag at the new headquarters.

Under the policy amendment approved by the council Tuesday, the bicentennial banner will fly at the police headquarters from Dec. 10 of this year until Dec. 10 of next year.

The bicentennial banner features horizontal stripes of blue, white and red with the state seal in the middle of the flag.

To the left of the side are the words “Established 1817.” To the right are the words “2017 bicentennial.”

Both the council’s black members voted in support of Tuesday’s compromise measure, but said they also oppose flying the Mississippi flag at the police building after the year passes.

“I don’t feel I can ever support the state flag going up in Tupelo because it is divisive and insulting to me as a citizen,” said Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis. “It does not represent all the people of this state or community.”

Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings made similar remarks.

“I am not supporting putting up the state flag now or ever,” he said.

The other council members all described the move as a good compromise.

Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington stated his hope that the Mississippi Legislature will take up the flag issue in the upcoming legislative session.

At least 13 cities in Mississippi have stopped flying the state flag in protest of the Confederate battle symbol included on the flag.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion