State high school graduation rate rises for third year

By Jeff Amy

Associated Press

JACKSON – A larger share of Mississippi high schoolers than ever before is graduating, thanks in part to stronger efforts to keep kids in school but also to changed graduation requirements.

The state Department of Education announced on Thursday that the graduation rate rose to 82.3 percent last year from 80.8 percent in 2015.

That’s still below the national average of 83.2 percent, but the share of students earning diplomas within four years has been on the rise in Mississippi since 2015, when it was 74.5 percent.

“Children that graduate from high school are going to be successful and they’re going to do well around the state,” state Superintendent Carey Wright told the state Board of Education.

The drop-out rate fell to 10.8 percent from 11.8 percent, moving down for the third consecutive year as graduation rates climb.

Wright highlighted the improving graduation rate among special education students, which rose to 34 percent, although it still remains far below the overall statewide rate.

“Most of our students that have disabilities are perfectly capable of performing at a high level,” Wright said.

The trend began after Mississippi changed graduation requirements. Previously, students had to pass four subject-area tests in algebra I, biology, English II and U.S. history to graduate. In 2014, the state Board of Education created alternate paths to graduation including achieving certain scores on the ACT college test, Advanced Placement exams or the test the U.S. military gives to recruits.

In 2015, under legislative pressure, the state changed the rules again, so that, although students still must take the four subject-area tests, they can fail them and still graduate if they get high enough grades on their classwork. Starting in the 2018-2019 school year, the tests will count for 25 percent of the overall grade in each of the four courses.

Paula Vanderford, who oversees reporting for the department, said the changes in requirements “certainly could be one of the reasons” why graduation rates are increasing.

She also highlighted the fact that graduation rates are now included in how the state calculates A-to-F ratings for all high schools and school districts. She said that because of that, some districts have hired employees to make sure students don’t drop out.

“I think districts are doing a better job of tracking students,” she said.

The state is also providing assistance to school districts that have a graduation rate of less than 80 percent.

    Lowering high school academic achievement standards in order to prevent dropouts and artificially to inflate high school graduation rates is a bona fide losing proposition of Orwellian style deception. Funding for public education in the state continues to increase each year and academic achievement continues to decline each year. Enrollment doesn’t equal academic achievement. A student who drops out of high school never to achieves high school level academic competency is no worse off than a student who remains in high school to receive a fraudulent diploma that he or she hasn’t earned, but never achieves high school level academic competency. Both are in the same sinking academic boat, and all the frantic and fanatical bailing of lowering academic standards in the world won’t keep such a leaky craft afloat.
    The message being sent by revising and dumbing down academic achievement standards in order factitiously to inflate the percentage of high school seniors who walk across the stage and are handed a high school diploma is that public education is a farce that requires nothing more than the perfunctory enrollment of students in a public school. The idea of actually mastering a high school level curriculum and demonstrating a real ability to function at a high school academic level has been jettisoned by the State Board of Education. High school diplomas have now become nothing more than entitlements to which every enrollee has a presumed claim based on some idiotic principle of absurd social academic justice theory. The person holding a high school diploma who reads at a fourth grade level applying for a job is not well served by his social academic justice theory meaningless diploma. He or she cannot function at the high school level and lacks the competency to perform a job that requires genuine rather than fabricated high school level functionality. The person holding a high school diploma who failed Algebra I, Biology, English II, and U.S. History courses lacks the academic skill set to perform at the college level. Colleges and Universities will either have to invest dollars, time, energy, and resources in remedial classes for such persons in order to do the job the public high schools were supposed to do but abrogated or merely follow the lead of the State Board of Education and hand out academic social justice theory degrees as entitlements requiring nothing more than enrollment. Persons holding worthless, misleading, and meaningless college and university degrees will remain unemployable in instances where job performance requires an undergraduate degree level competency to function proficiently.
    High school diplomas should be earned, based on individual performance, and mean that the person holding one can function at a high school level of functionality. Anything less is a delusion and farce of the first order perpetrated on the taxpayers who fund public education, the students who enroll in public schools, and the colleges, universities, and employers who assume that the possession of a high school diploma is a meaningful indicator that a person holding one has mastered a high school curriculum and functions competently at a high school level. Otherwise, if the State Board of Education’s official and stated intention is to redefine a high school diploma as nothing more than an entitlement growing out of some perverted principle of delusional academic social justice, then the board may as well merely appear promptly at the birth of each child with a diploma certifying each and every newborn a genius who is qualified for employment and college at birth. That will save taxpayers money and fully enshrine the artificial egalitarianism so precious to those who pursue unmerited entitlement, seek only to indoctrinate rather than educate students, and disdain authentic academic excellence in the public schools of Mississippi.

    Achievement standards to graduate in MS have been raised every year since 2011.

    No 3/4’s page essay needed when you can research before posting. What a concept!