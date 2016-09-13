State tax collections still on decline

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – August state revenue collections provide insight on why Gov. Phil Bryant opted to make the earliest budget cuts in recent memory.

The Republican governor made cuts totaling $56.8 million last week just days before the August revenue report revealed that state revenue collections still are less than they were during the same time period a year ago.

Revenue collections for July and August, the first two months of the fiscal year, are $23 million or 3.34 percent below the amount collected during the same time period last year, according to a report compiled by the staff of the Legislative Budget Committee.

The collections are below the previous year even though the state now has a new source of revenue it did not have during July and August of 2015. Because of changes to state law made during the 2016 session, various assessments and fees that were directed to pay for specific projects are now part of the general fund and used to fund various aspects of state government.

Thus far, the change in state law has provided an additional $14.7 million for the general operation of state government. With that additional $14.7 million, revenue collections still are down $23 million over the same time period last year.

Bryant made the budget cuts – less than 1 percent of the total state general fund budget – because the Legislature budgeted $56.8 million more than the state is projected to collect in revenue. There was a thought that if revenue collections were strong the $56.8 million shortfall could be absorbed.

But with revenue collections continuing to be sluggish, the specter has arisen that the governor might be forced to make additional budget cuts or dip into the rainy day fund during the coming months.

In announcing the $56.8 million cut last week, Bryant said, “I am hopeful that these adjustments will be sufficient to get state government through this fiscal year, but budget cuts or transfers from the rainy day fund may be required later. I strongly recommend that all agencies closely monitor spending and continue to make fiscally conservative budget decisions.”

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has said the sluggish revenue collections are the result of the state having unusually strong collections at the end of the 2008-09 recession and is nothing more than a normalizing of collections.

Some Democrats have said the revenue downturn is the result of the litany of tax cuts enacted in recent years.

At any rate, the primary reason for the sluggish collections in July and August were the sales tax and personal income tax collections. Sales tax collections and the tax on personal income, which combined account for nearly 70 percent of total state tax collections, were down combined $32 million over the amount collected last July and August. The current revenue and budget woes have already prompted some national rating agencies to give the state’s credit rating a negative outlook.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9