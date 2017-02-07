State’s adjutant general speaks of dedication of Guard

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Mississippi’s new adjutant general, Janson “Durr” Boyles, said when he enlisted in the National Guard in the 1980s at Mississippi State University, he was doing so to earn money to help pay for his schooling.

At the time, there was little talk of National Guard members being deployed to war zones to serve shoulder-to-shoulder with active-duty soldiers.

Boyles said people joining the National Guard today know they might be going to places like Iraq or Afghanistan and “they still sign on the dotted line. To do that is pretty special … I get to lead special people, and I am very privileged to do so.”

Boyles made his comments Monday at the Mississippi State University Stennis Institute of Government/capitol press corps luncheon.

Boyles, a Jackson resident, was appointed last summer by Gov. Phil Bryant to replace the outgoing Augustus Leon Collins of Booneville as the state’s top military commander. Boyles, a major general, will undergo Senate conformation later in this session of the Mississippi Legislature. Under the state system, Boyles serves as adjutant general while awaiting Senate confirmation.

As adjutant general, Boyles is in command of the more than 12,000 primarily part-time members of the National Guard and Air National Guard.

He said the belief is that in the coming years, the nation’s military budget will be increased, raising the specter that the National Guard might be returned to its past mission, where it is seldom deployed alongside the active military.

He said the National Guard’s mission changed during the past 15 years as the nation fought multiple wars in the Middle East.

“The kids I am talking to on a daily basis, they want to be deployed,” Boyles said at the Stennis luncheon. “They kids are joining because they want to go someplace.”

But Boyles pointed out much of what the National Guard does is not performed overseas. For instance, he said two weekends ago, there were members of the National Guard responding after the tornado damage in the Hattiesburg area, providing assistance at the presidential inauguration and participating in various training activities at Camp Shelby in south Mississippi.

But on Monday morning, Boyles said 80 percent of those involved in the various weekend activities went to work at their civilian jobs.

“To me, that is remarkable” that people will make such a commitment to a second job.

