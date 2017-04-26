State’s Blue Book unveiled

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – The bicentennial edition of the Mississippi Blue Book, the state’s official and statistical register, was unveiled Tuesday by Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann during a news conference in his Capitol office.

The Blue Book, more than 800 pages in its latest incarnation, is released every four years to provide a litany of information about the Magnolia State, ranging from all of the state’s public officials – both elected and appointed – to weather information to census data and much more.

Hosemann said the Blue Book “reflects who we are in our religion, our business, in our culture.”

The third-term Republican secretary of state highlighted the first 59 pages of the book that include a brief history and “the faces of Mississippi” in terms of business, culture and other activities.

Those faces include Pansey Bradley of Tupelo, who started Tidy Cleanup Services in 2004 through the Community Development Foundation Renasant Center for Ideas Incubator program and now has contracts with the Toyota Manufacturing Plant in Blue Springs, Yokohama Tire in West Point and several North Mississippi Medical Center facilities.

“Mississippi has come so far in its first 200 years,” Hosemann said in a news release. “The faces lining the introductory pages of the Blue Book illustrate our resilience, growth and progress.”

Also featured in the Blue Book are Susan Hardin, a former Calhoun County school teacher, and Chad Patel, who immigrated with his family from Zimbabwe to Oxford.

Hardin and her husband Tony have created the Little Birdie, which makes pillows for both small and large retailers and for numerous Southeastern Conference schools.

Patel is president of Charter Road Hospitality, which started with the purchase of the Ole Miss hotel and now includes multiple hotels.

In the past the Blue Book has been released after municipal elections to provide the latest information on the state’s elected officials. But this year it is being released prior to the municipal elections.

Hosemann said with the focus of the Blue Book being an online publication, it can easily be undated after the elections. Plus, Hosemann is using the release of the Blue Book to urge people to vote in the upcoming municipal elections.

While the focus is turning more to a digital edition, still, 10,000 hard copies have been printed. People wanting a hard copy can call the Secretary of State’s office at 601 359-6344 or get a digital version at sos.ms.gov and go to Education and Publications Division or e-mail bluebook@sos.ms.gov.

The state has been publishing a version of the official and statistical register since 1904. It originally was printed by the Department of Archive and History. In the 1930s, it was produced by the secretary of state and it came to be known as the Blue Book.

The cost for the publication this year is $217,674, including printed publications, web design and other expenses.

In June, Hosemann said a bicentennial book of the state also will be released.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9