Stolen truck fished from Tenn-Tom Waterway

By Ray Van Dusen

Monroe Journal

ABERDEEN – A truck believed to have been stolen years ago was pulled from the Tenn-Tom Waterway on Wednesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the Monroe County Search and Rescue and the Aberdeen Police Department were on the scene shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday after an approximate three-and-a-half-hour recovery mission yielded a Ford F-150.

According to Sheriff Cecil Cantrell, the truck is believed to have been stolen from Blue Bluff Campground years ago. The MCSO was alerted Wednesday evening by fishermen who spotted the truck on sonar several yards away from the Aberdeen Lake boat ramp.

The search required two boats, a diver and a large tow truck to pull the truck to the boat ramp.