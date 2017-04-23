Storms cause damage in Tishomingo, Prentiss counties

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

A powerful storm ripped a metal roof off a house, knocked a large tree on another home and caused other damage in the town of Belmont in Tishomingo County on Saturday.

Large pieces of a home’s metal roof were blown into a neighbor’s yard on Valley Road where there was also other damage. Patsy Coats said her mom owns the house but that it is a rental property. The people who live there went into an underground storm shelter in the yard with the neighbors.

A power line also was down in the yard. Volunteer firefighters and others were putting a tarp on the roof after the storm to stop leaks. Coats said everyone did a great job pitching in to help. There were only a few strips of the metal roof left on the house, Coats said.

Johnny McGee, who lives next door, went to the underground shelter where he heard a roaring sound and felt a vibration as the storm passed through.

Ron and Joy Parker of Valley Road also had damage to their roof, and a tarp was being put on it after the storm. They were on their way back from a wedding in Tennessee when the storm hit.

A large tree fell on Jolly Walls’ house on Valley Road, and he was inside with other family members when it happened. Walls said he was outside when he saw the storm approaching from the west and everyone went inside for cover.

The storm shook the house, and it was scary, Walls said. An 8-year-old girl was present during the storm, and a paramedic checked her heart after the storm passed.

Across the area, trees were down, including several over railroad tracks in the aftermath of the storm.

Reports of at least one tornado, possibly two, in the region have not been confirmed. The National Weather Service will later determine if there were any tornados.

A large tree also fell across State Highway 25 in Tishomingo County, and workers were cutting it apart with chainsaws as traffic detoured around. It appeared the storm also lifted a trampoline and threw it on its side.

Officials reported no injuries from the storm as of Saturday afternoon.

District 4 Tishomingo County Supervisor Jeff Holt said the first responders and other officials responded to the storm quickly and professionally.

“I believe they did a real good job,” said Holt, as he was directing traffic on Highway 25 where the tree fell across the road.