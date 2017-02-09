Students to compete in regional reading fair Saturday

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Top-notch reading fair projects from across the North Mississippi region will be presented for even higher honors at this weekend’s regional reading fair.

The regional reading fair will take place at Lafayette High School in Oxford starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Students across the state of Mississippi compete in the reading fair each year. The competition is designed to give students a deeper enjoyment of reading and hopefully help them develop a lifelong love of reading, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.

Pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students participate in the fair, sharing their favorite books through story board displays.

At the district level, students compete in divisions, so multiple projects from the district fair will advance. Only the first-place winners in each division from each district move on to the regional event.

These divisions are split up by grade-level and by whether the project was done by an individual student or as a group.

Projects are judged based on elements such as creativity, quality of writing, comprehension and other criteria, depending on the division.

The regional reading fair is the final state level of competition.

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent