Supervisor balks at possible grant over Civil War connection

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Lee County supervisor is willing to forgo potential grant money for road repair because of the road’s proximity to the Brice’s Crossroads National Battlefield.

At a special meeting Wednesday to approve a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the Lee County Board of Supervisors also dealt with other matters.

Among them was a proposal instructing County Administrator Sean Thompson to research federal grants that might be available for the repair of Country Road 503, which adjoins federally-owned property that is part of the Brice’s Crossroads battlefield park.

District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy, however, cast a lone vote on the board against the pursuit of federal grant funding.

When asked after the meeting why he opposed the measure, Ivy cited the presence of the battlefield site.

“Anything with the Confederacy, I object to,” Ivy said. “The symbols of the Confederacy are offensive to the black community.”

He acknowledged that he does not know exactly where County Road 503 is located.

“I don’t know where the road is, but I know it’s near Brice’s Crossroads,” Ivy said.

Ivy would not say whether he thought the Tupelo National Battlefield, which also marks a Civil War battle, was also offensive to the black community.

At the 1864 Battle of Brice’s Crossroads, Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest defeated a Union force.

A one-acre portion of the battlefield site is federally-owned as part of the National Park Service and is administered by the Natchez Trace Parkway.

A much larger area of the battlefield site as well as an interpretive and visitor center is owned by the Brice’s Crossroads National Battlefield Commission.

Expansion efforts to the Brice’s Crossroads site have been billed over the years an effort to increase tourism to the region.

