Supervisors seek flexibility for site of possible new jail

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Lee County supervisors have asked the state legislature to ease restrictions that could hamper the county’s ability to construct a new jail.

State statute restricts the construction of a jail facility to within one mile of the county courthouse, District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan reported Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

Given that the Lee County courthouse sits in downtown Tupelo, Morgan and other supervisors are concerned they won’t be able to find sufficient land at an affordable price.

“I don’t want to be held hostage,” Morgan said.

County supervisors, therefore, unanimously approved a resolution requesting from the Mississippi legislature an exemption.

State Rep. Jerry Turner, R-Baldwyn, said he plans to introduce what’s called a local and private bill. Such a bill would apply only to Lee County.

“What we are going to do is try to get them some flexibility,” said Turner, speaking of Lee County supervisors. “We’re not trying to get the law changed. We’re just trying to get an exemption.”

Turner said such an exemption should face no opposition.

“I checked with the legal staff and this should not be a problem at all,” he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday which statute requires such proximity between jails and counties. Morgan did distribute to supervisors on Tuesday copies of a statute that requires jails jointly constructed by a city and a municipality to be built within the municipality in question or within one mile of that municipality’s corporate limits.

The disrepair of the current Tupelo-Lee County Adult Jail has been discussed by county leaders for years. Morgan, who is currently serving as Board of Supervisors president, has made a recent push to finally take action.

He wants to hold a referendum asking county residents to approve a needed bond issue for the construction of a jail.

Estimates of $20 to $30 million have been offered for construction costs, though no accurate price tag currently exists.

“We can’t do a bond issue until we know how much it’s going to cost and we don’t know how much it’s going to cost until we know where we’re going to put it,” Morgan said.

If voters rejected a bond issue for the jail, Morgan said the county would have to “keep patching it up.”

That may not remain a viable option much longer, however. Last year, Sheriff Jim Johnson presented supervisors with an overview of the jail’s many problems.

These problems include outdated electronic systems, malfunctioning security cameras, leaking roofs, broken hot water heaters, as well as ailing heating and cooling systems.

The current 202-bed jail was built by Lee County in the mid-1990s. Overcrowding is a problem. For example, approximately 270 inmates were held at the facility on Tuesday.

At one time, supervisors discussed a regional jail operated by multiple counties. However, Morgan said that option appears dead based on opposition in state government.

