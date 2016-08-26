Supreme Court upholds ruling against late judge

By William Moore

JACKSON – The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled against the family of late Chancery Court Judge Talmadge Littlejohn.

Earlier this month, Littlejohn’s estate asked the high court to recall its previous sanctions. Executrix Christy Littlejohn Adair said the widow is now being punished for something the husband did.

In September 2015, the court ordered Littlejohn suspended for 30 days without pay, publicly reprimanded and to pay $2,600 in fines and court costs.

Littlejohn served the suspension, but died Oct. 26, 2015 before the reprimand was read in open court or the fine and costs could be paid. The Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance filed a claim against Littlejohn’s estate for $2,606.47.

Adair argued that the suspension without pay would permanently reduce the retirement benefits paid to widow Julia Littlejohn, 76.

“The additional sanctions ordered by this court cannot further punish a dead man,” the appeal said, “but in reality will have the effect of punishing his elderly widow.”

In their response, the commission noted that Littlejohn accepted the suspension and had already set up a payment plan for the fine and court costs before his death.

In a 7-2 ruling Thursday, the high court dismissed the motion, noting that a motion to amend or correct a mandate must be made within 14 days. Adair’s motion was filed more than 10 months after the mandate.

In March 2012, Littlejohn changed an 11-year-old custody agreement and ordered a non-custodial father to pay $15,000 within 90 days to purchase a car for his minor child. The man appealed. Despite the case being appealed, Littlejohn ordered the man jailed for not paying.

After reviewing the case, the Commission recommended that Littlejohn be fined $500, publicly reprimanded and ordered to pay $200 in court costs. Littlejohn rejected the offer and asked for a hearing before the supreme court. The Supreme Court decided to make the penalties stiffer, since Littlejohn was reprimanded before in 2010.

