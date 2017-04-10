Suspect kicks out patrol car window

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – An out-of-control party guest kicked the windows out of a patrol car after he was arrested at a Rienzi cookout.

Prentiss County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 670 Highway 45 North on the evening of March 26 for a person causing a disturbance at a cookout. Deputies assessed the situation that was spiraling out of control and arrested the alleged troublemaker Randy Kirk, 27, of 543 Baker Road, Selmer, Tennessee.

After he was placed in the back of a patrol car, he kicked out the windows. He has been charged with disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and felony malicious mischief.

Deputies also arrested Xavier Scott Singleton, 25, of 670 Highway 45 North, Rienzi, and charged him with felony possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $5,000.