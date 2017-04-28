Talking Tupelo: Candidates talk issues, platforms during open forum

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Candidates sparred over policing, park facilities and infrastructure during a forum held Thursday night just ahead of next week’s primary elections.

Eleven candidates in total took the stage of New Dimension Community Church in East Tupelo, offering their platforms and policy ideas.

Mayor Jason Shelton, a Democrat seeking his second term, highlighted what he views as a strong first term in office.

“I’m proud of my record,” said Shelton, who described himself as a candidate with “a proven track record of success.”

The incumbent specifically touted the city’s growth in retail activity, leadership during crisis and a diverse administrative team that includes black department heads at the municipal court and development services.

Candice Knowles, a political newcomer looking to oust Shelton in the Democratic primary, repeatedly pressed a single theme: renewed attention to the people of the city.

“The most important thing to me is the people,” Knowles said. “People in this city feel like they don’t matter, but you do matter.”

She returned to this issue in offering an implicit criticism of Shelton during her closing remarks.

“What good is economic growth without people growth?” Knowles asked.

Shelton offered no direct criticism of Knowles during the forum but confined his remarks to discussing his record in office.

“By every measurable indicator, Tupelo is succeeding,” Shelton said.

During a question and answer session, policing issues surfaced. In response to a question about racial profiling, Knowles called for more community oriented policing efforts.

Shelton touted the community policing efforts already in place but also noted a recent initiative to equip all Tupelo Police Department officers with body cameras.

Ward 4 incumbent Nettie Davis, seeking re-election, emphasized her role in creating a citizens board that will advise the police department on community relations.

Ward 6 Democratic candidate K.C. Grist also voiced her support for this citizens advisory board.

Ward 3 Democratic candidate James Hull was blunt in his remarks and reiterated themes he aired during protests last year over the police department.

“We have some very good police officers. But we have some bad police officers in Tupelo,” he said. “There has to be accountability. I support accountability to make sure the police department is doing what it’s supposed to do.”

Ward 4 Democratic candidate Tommy Ruff called for “lots of improvement” at the police department.

Recreational issues proved another flashpoint. Hull touted his campaign platform to dramatically increase the number of community centers and indoor recreational facilities in the city.

Knowles criticized a recent move by the city to put covers over basketball courts at Gumtree Park. She suggested that money instead could be used on an indoor recreational facility of some kind.

Incumbents, including Shelton, Davis, Ward 5 incumbent Buddy Palmer and Ward 7 incumbent Willie Jennings, who is running unopposed, touted the city’s recreational opportunities and promised continued efforts to upgrade and improve park facilities.

Road infrastructure was a frequent topic for Republican Ward 4 candidate Henry Daniels.

“My biggest issue is streets,” Daniels said. “I drive on them and they are deplorable.”

Ward 5’s Palmer suggested that in the next term he’ll support efforts to spend part of the city’s rainy day fund on an expanded paving program.

In her remarks, Palmer’s Democratic opponent Hannah Maharrey highlighted her experience with the U.S. Peace Corps, her ties to East Tupelo and her passion for working with underprivileged communities.

Ward 3’s Republican incumbent Travis Beard said public transit will be his major priority if elected to a second term.

Grist called herself the best candidate for Ward 6, described her family’s long history in Tupelo and noted her opponent’s absence from the Thursday night forum.

Her opponent, Ward 6 Republican incumbent Mike Bryan, was joined by several others in his absence: No Ward 2 candidates were present, Ward 4 Democratic candidate Gregory Humphrey was absent and Ward 1 incumbent Markel Whittington, running unopposed, was also absent.

