Tanker overturns in Tupelo, blocks traffic

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A tanker truck flipped onto its side Thursday morning, blocking access to the southern end of Veterans Boulevard.

The 18-wheeler, carrying oil used in polyfoam manufacturing, slipped into a ditch as it attempted to negotiate the narrow intersection of South Veterans and Hadley Street, near the Coca-Cola bottling plant.

The wreck completely blocks Veterans, also known as Canal Street, south of Hadley Street, preventing access to businesses and houses to the south, including Red Oak Road.

Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker said that tanker was not seriously damaged and spillage was limited. There is no environmental hazard.

“Right now, we are waiting for another truck and tanker to arrive, so they can start offloading the material,” Walker said. “Once it is empty, the wreckers will set the trailer back up and we can clear the road.”

The second truck is expected to arrive mid-morning, but the road may be blocked until noon, or later, officials cautioned.

