Tannehill announces candidacy for Oxford mayor

By Chaning Green

Oxford Citizen

OXFORD – Robyn Tannehill, Ward II Alderman, has officially announced her candidacy for Oxford mayor. Tannehill sent out a press release earlier this week to share the news with the community.

Tannehill has been a part of the Oxford community for the last 28 years. She describes herself as blessed for being able to experience Oxford from so many different perspectives over the nearly three decades she has lived in the city. She was a local student, a university employee, volunteer, a small business owner and a parent.

“We need a mayor with a vision for Oxford’s future who has experience working in these areas, and can creatively solve problems and work as a consensus builder with county, university and state officials,”

Tannehill said in her press release Wednesday morning. “I have spent many years serving this community, the past four as alderman, and believe that I have demonstrated my ability to serve effectively and fairly.”

Tannehill’s announcement to run comes just a week after Mayor Pat Patterson’s announcement that he would not be running for reelection in 2017.

“I do not see myself as a politician, but as a community advocate,” she said.

Citing the fact that Oxford is the fastest growing community in the state, Tannehill said that she sees this as “an excellent problem to have.” She said that Oxford’s leaders will soon be facing difficult decisions regarding the city’s future. Logistics, infrastructure, taxes, finances, city services and many other facets of what it takes to run an efficient and effective municipality will have to be addressed unlike ever before as the Oxford area continues to experience unprecedented growth. Tannehill believes she is the best person to serve the Oxford community through this period.

“Four years ago, I believed that entering public service was a natural progression for my work in our wonderful community,” the mayoral candidate went on to say. “I feel the same way about running for mayor. God has blessed our community so richly, and I want to serve as Mayor of Oxford to continue the dedicated work of Mayor Pat Lamar, Mayor Richard Howorth and Mayor Pat Patterson, as well as the existing Board of Aldermen and our city employees.”

Tannehill ended her announcement by thanking Patterson for his service to the city as an alderman, member of the Tourism Council and as mayor.

