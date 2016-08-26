Tax holiday on guns, ammo starts today

Daily Journal

TUPELO – For the third consecutive year, Mississippi will have its Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday.

Starting today through Saturday, hunters will be able to buy guns, ammunition and certain hunting supplies without having to pay the state’s 7 percent sales tax.

Items that are exempt from tax are pistols, revolvers, files, shotguns, bullets, shotgun shells and archery equipment.

Not all hunting-related items are tax-exempt, including clothing, hats, gloves, ATVs, boating equipment, decoys, fishing equipment, gun cabinets and knives.

A complete list of items that are exempt and nonexempt from the state tax can be found on the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website at www.dor.ms.gov.

Louisiana has its sales tax holiday next weekend. The state sales tax there is 5 percent.

Five states have no sales taxes at all: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon.

All gun and ammunition purchases in the U.S. are subject to excise taxes imposed by the federal government.

Gun sales have been soaring. The FBI says it has processed a record number of background checks every month this year.

In June, the FBI processed 2,131,485 background checks, 30 percent higher than for the same time a year earlier. Through the first half of the year, more than 13.8 million background checks have been made, a 32 percent increase.

Earlier this month, gun maker Sturm Ruger posted a 19-percent jump in its second-quarter sales. Smith & Wesson reported earnings for its latest quarter Sept. 1. In June, the company said sales were up 22 percent for the April-June reporting period.