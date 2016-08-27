Teachers eye paperless classrooms with Google

By Emma Crawford Kent

TUPELO – Tupelo Middle School teacher Tina Fitts runs an almost completely paperless classroom using Google applications.

Her eighth-grade students access homework assignments, submit reading responses and annotate assigned texts all online through Google.

As education becomes increasingly technology-based, Fitts said, going paperless and using free resources like Google is a no-brainer.

Both the Lee County and Tupelo school districts have brought these tools into the spotlight with Google-centric professional development sessions throughout the summer and into the school year.

Earlier this week, Fitts lead a session called “Google Classroom and a paperless learning environment” for teachers in the Tupelo Public School District.

She taught similar workshops during TPSD’s annual May Institute.

Google’s suite of applications, much like Microsoft Office, is free and accessible online rather than as software purchased and downloaded onto individual computers or devices. Documents created in the applications are shareable and collaborative.

Google Classroom is an application designed for use by teachers and students.

Teachers can create an interactive “classroom feed” for each class where students can find information and assignments, submit work and work from home on collaborative projects with their peers.

“You’re able to have everything organized and it sends every resource and document out to the students,” said Fitts, noting that students can access the apps from any device, regardless of operating system.

She said she even has students who work on their phones.

“No matter where a student is they can get their cell phone out, which they prefer anyway, and do their assignments in the palm of their hand,” Fitts said.

Niki Peel, director of technology for TPSD, said the interface resembles a social media newsfeed, which students are very well accustomed to.

In June, Chris Conwill, curriculum adviser for Lee County Schools, taught teachers the ins and outs of Google applications during a workshop called “Google in the classroom.”

Although most teachers aren’t using the Google Classroom app yet, Conwill said many use the basic Google apps.

Conwill said teachers can use Google Documents, Sites and Surveys to interact with their students online. For example, teachers can survey students on whether or not they enjoyed a particular assignment by creating a survey in the app and sharing it with them via email.

Educators’ use of these applications depends on their students’ access to devices, though, and Conwill said teachers at the middle and high school levels are more likely to use them regularly.

Students at all levels in both Lee County and Tupelo have access to devices at school. At Tupelo Middle and Tupelo High, students check out laptops for the school year that they can take home to use.

“Our students have access to the technology, so now it’s, ‘how do we use those productivity tools so that they are enhancing the educational experience?’” Peel said. “…It makes a lot of sense to our students.”

Fitts has been using Google apps in her classroom for more than two years now, but other teachers are just starting to dive in to the paperless classroom approach.

Gina Fremont, English teacher at Milam, has toyed with the idea of using Google Classroom with her students. Once she gets the hang of it herself, she said she will likely introduce it.

For Fremont, going paperless could mean better organization and participation from her students.

“Because it’s computer technology, it keeps them focused because they want to work on the computer,” Fremont said.

