Teen killed in Tishomingo County wreck Monday

Posted on by in Crime & Law Enforcement, News

news_accident_greenDaily Journal

IUKA – A multi-car wreck near the Mississippi-Alabama state line claimed the life of a 17-year-old Alabama male Monday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the four-car incident happened around 2 p.m. Feb. 6 on Highway 366 between Golden and Red Bay, Alabama. The initial investigation showed Bradley Wilemon, 17, of Red Bay, was headed west in a 2002 Ford Mustang and attempted to pass two vehicles at one time.

While overtaking the two vehicles, he collided head-on with an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet pick-up driven by Tarin Puckett, 22, of Red Bay.

Wilemon was airlifted to the North Mississippi Medical Center, where he died from his injuries around 7:30 p.m., according to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green. Puckett was also transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The drivers of the two vehicles being passed were not injured, but both cars were damaged in the crash.

