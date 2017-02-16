Third arrest made in January kidnapping

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – A Prentiss County man was charged Wednesday in connection with a mid-January kidnapping near Marietta.

Jamie MacAuthor Wills, 45, of Booneville, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with two counts of kidnapping. He is accused of holding two people against their will. Bond was set at $100,000.

During the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 13, Prentiss County 911 received several calls about a possible kidnapping taking place at a residence on County Road 5471. When deputies arrived at the location west of Marietta, they located the female victim and two men.

Evidence recovered at the scene supported the kidnapping claim and Andy Ambrocio, 23, of County Road 1101, Booneville; and Anthony Gene Floyd, 26, of County Road 1151, Booneville; were arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Ambrocio’s bond was set at $100,000 and he remains in the Prentiss County Jail. Floyd has since been released in a $50,000 bond.