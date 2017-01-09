Third child dies, following Interstate 22 wreck

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A third small child died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 22 in Pontotoc County last week.

Ronald Sanders Jr., 11 months, was transported by ambulance to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, following the wreck last Wednesday night. He died just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Master Sgt. Ray Hall, troopers responded to I-22, between Blue Springs and Sherman at approximately 11:30 p.m. The initial investigation showed Steven L. Dillard, 41, of Shannon, was driving an 18-wheeler eastbound. Dillard’s 2015 Volvo semi-tractor/trailer crashed into the rear of an eastbound 1997 Acura driven by Ronald Sanders, 28, of Memphis.

Sanders and Kentura M. Fleming, 27, of Memphis, were both transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with moderate injuries. The two other children in the car, Ja-Katelyn A Cox, 2, and Joslyn M Glenn, 9 months, both from Memphis, died on the scene from their injuries.

Dillard was not injured in the crash.

Troopers are still trying to determine if Sanders was slowing or stopping in the roadway at the time of the collision. Hall could not confirm reports that the Acura ran out of gas.