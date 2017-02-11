Third Democratic candidate enters mayor’s race

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Incumbent Mayor Jason Shelton has picked up a second Democratic opponent seeking to block his re-election bid.

Bridgett “Bam” Shelly, 46, qualified Friday as a candidate for the office of Tupelo’s mayor.

Shelly joins Candice Knowles as a challenger trying to replace Shelton, who wants a second term in office.

No Republicans have yet qualified, even though Shelton’s election in 2013 made him Tupelo’s first Democratic mayor in nearly three decades.

Shelly is an office manager and announcer for radio station WKIU, based in Tupelo. In discussing her qualifications for office, the mayoral hopeful touted her personal qualities.

“I have great people skills. I am able to handle things professionally,” said Shelly. “I am a great leader and I can get things done.”

She also took aim at the incumbent. Shelly believes Shelton’s tenure in office has been divisive.

“It is just time for a change,” Shelly said. “I want to bring us close together and bring change to the city of Tupelo so everyone can see we are the All-America City, full of love and compassion.”

In particular, she criticized Shelton’s handling last year of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert’s shooting death at the hands of a Tupelo Police Department officer.

Shumpert’s death sparked protests and allegations that the city’s police department exhibits racial prejudice and employs excessive force.

Shelton angered some local residents during a press conference in which he described Shumpert’s shooting death as justified even though an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was still underway and had not yet concluded.

A grand jury later found no cause to indict Tyler Cook, the officer who shot Shumpert. A civil wrongful death suit remains ongoing.

Shelly also criticized Shelton over electronic communication he exchanged with protest leaders.

“Parts of his personal character have been questioned, with the texting and emails he has done,” Shelly said. “There’s a lot of things he does that don’t make the city look good.”

Local attorney and activist Kenneth Mayfield sued Shelton for defamation of character because of emails in which Shelton said Mayfield’s protests activities were motivated by a desire for financial gain.

Shelton and Mayfield later jointly announced a mutual decision to halt any legal action against each other without any settlement.

Mayfield owns the license for the radio station where Shelly works.

Shelly is friendly with another Democratic mayoral challenger, Knowles.

“She’s a good candidate for the mayor’s race,” Shelly said of Knowles. “We are close friends.”

Knowles, Shelly and Shelton will face each other, along with any other Democratic candidates, during a May 2 primary.

A general election will follow on June 6.

If there are no Republican or independent candidates, the Democratic primary winner will face an uncontested race for the mayor’s office.

Candidates may continue to qualify for all municipal elections until March 3.

