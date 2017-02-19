Third-grade gate sets higher standards for young students

By Emma Crawford Kent

TUPELO – Saltillo Primary teacher Jennifer Rinehart hasn’t always taught so much writing to her first-graders, but the third-grade reading “gate” is changing the way she and her colleagues do things in their kindergarten-through-second-grade classrooms.

The test, which determines whether or not third-grade students are promoted to fourth grade based on their reading proficiency, was first administered in 2015, prompted by the Literacy Based Promotion Act.

Literacy has always been important, and other factors, like the implementation of the more rigorous Mississippi College and Career Ready standards, have also contributed to the focus kindergarten-through-second grade teachers have placed on it in recent years.

But the “gate” does raise the stakes, and the test will soon be more difficult to pass.

Scores from the English-Language Arts state test, the Mississippi Assessment Program, are used to determine whether students advance.

There are five levels of proficiency on the test – minimal, basic, passing, proficient and advanced.

Currently, students must score at least at the “basic” level to advance to fourth grade.

The bar will be raised during the 2018-2019 school year, and third-graders will then be required to score at least at the “passing” level.

Students currently in Rinehart’s class will be part of the first group to have to pass the test at a higher level, and Rinehart is trying to prepare them as best she can.

The preparation begins long before students enter the third grade. When they arrive in kindergarten, teachers hit the ground running.

In the Tupelo and Lee County school districts, teachers use data from a multitude of literacy tests to track students’ progress and identify their strengths and weaknesses.

Students who need extra practice will work with interventionists until they’ve mastered those skills they struggled with. This support continues until third grade for students who need it.

“A lot of times we’re finding that students are able to learn the content but they need more practice and a smaller setting,” said Kimberly Foster, principal at Joyner Elementary School.

At Joyner and at Saltillo Primary, some students work in centers with each other, some work in small groups with a teacher and some get pulled out to work with an interventionist – it just depends on the day and the lesson.

“We start it as soon as we can,” Kate Rather, kindergarten teacher at Saltillo Primary, said of the interventions.

Foster said even art, music and physical education teachers help with literacy efforts at times, reading with students or working with them on skills.

“Everyone is on board,” Foster said.

Teachers also expose students early on to technology so they’ll be comfortable with online testing when they get to third grade.

“We definitely want them to be confident in both the format and the content, so that starts even now preparing them,” Rinehart said.

Working with parents

Schools are increasingly encouraging parents to work on literacy skills with their children.

At Saltillo Primary, kindergarten parents attend what teachers call “kindergarten boot camp.”

At the event, teachers explain the gate test and tell parents what their children are expected to know when they enter kindergarten – letter recognition, how to spell their names and other basic skills.

“It’s not the same as it was when we were in school, so we give them a packet or folder so that they start to understand and can work with their child at home,” Rather said.

Representatives from the Mississippi Department of Education have held regional meetings across the state designed to educate parents and generate involvement.

At one such meeting in Oxford on Thursday night, parents and teachers gathered to discuss the reading test and resources the department could provide parents to support literacy efforts at home.

Different skill levels

Educators agree their biggest challenge is the differentiation in students’ abilities.

Students enter school at different skill levels and with different needs.

“You’re basically having to do three different lessons based on the data that we’ve looked at and the skills they’re progressing in or lacking in,” said Jolie McCarter, kindergarten teacher at Saltillo Primary.

Another challenge, according to the Saltillo Primary teachers, is teaching higher-level literacy skills in ways that are age-appropriate for young children.

While she sees the benefits of doubling down on reading, McCarter said she does think her kindergarteners are missing opportunities to learn social skills typically acquired during their first year of school.

“I feel like we focus so much on these skills (reading) that our children are lacking what I would call everyday skills of learning how to interact with each other,” McCarter said. “… We are basically teaching first grade in kindergarten.”

For third-grade teachers like Pierce Street’s Candace McFarland, the more students have learned in kindergarten-through-second-grade, the better.

“It’s extremely important because once they’ve been exposed to those things, it makes it easier to expose them to new skills that they’ll encounter on this test,” McFarland said.

Mississippi third-grade classes are fast approaching test time. Students will take the “gate” between April 16 and May 19.

In the meantime, lower elementary educators will stay focused on reading and driven by data as they try to lay the groundwork for their students’ success on the test.

“I think every teacher right now just strives to make sure that we fully address each standard in reading, writing and listening skills, which will all be important as they take the reading gate,” Rinehart said.

