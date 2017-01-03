Third man arrested in November shooting

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a November shooting at the Starkville Plaza Apartments..

Starkville police have charged Ricardo M. Thompson, 28, of Starkville, with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

During the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 12, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Louisville Street apartment complex. A victim was shot in the shoulder.

Four days after the shooting, Starkville police arrested and charged Lavon Edmonds, 29, of Starkville. A month after the shooting, Dequayle L. Tate, 24, of Starkville, was charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Thompson is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.