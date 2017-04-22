Third man sentenced to five years in judicial kidnapping plot

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Despite six character witnesses saying he is a changed man, Thomas Drew Waddell was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a plot to kidnap Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk.

“I’m glad that this is over,” Funderburk said. “I think this situation will make me a better judge. It makes me appreciate more than ever what the victims are put through.”

Waddell, 25; Matthew Fowler, 27; and William Chance Randolph, 23; were arrested Jan. 30, 2015 after they were overheard at a Tupelo bar plotting to get drug money by burglarizing the judge’s house and kidnapping him. All three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Fowler and Randolph accepted plea deals of five years in prison and five years probation.

Waddell rejected the plea deal in order to have a chance to present witnesses during a sentencing hearing. Two former employers, a halfway house director, his mother, his ex-wife, his grandmother and Waddell himself testified that drugs led to his downfall but he found religion and is now a different man.

Rhiannon Waddell said she noticed a change about a year after they were married. When she found out he was on methamphetamine and prescription pills, she offered him a choice – get straight or get out. He chose the drugs, and she filed for divorce.

“I was in denial that I had a problem,” Waddell said. “I wanted help, but I didn’t want to go through withdrawal.

“I was high (that night in the bar). I had lost my job, lost my house, lost my wife and kids. I didn’t know what to do, so I figured I would get more high.”

Following his arrest, he spent nine months in a Missouri faith-based drug rehabilitation program, found religion and is now a counselor at God’s House of Hope in Nettleton.

Assistant state Attorney General Stanley Alexander pointed out that Waddell decided to turn his life around only after he was arrested. Funderburk, who testified for the state, was also skeptical of Waddell’s new-found religion.

“I have heard his story over and over, through the years as a judge,” Funderburk said. “Everyone finds Jesus after they’ve been arrested. The only thing that surprised me is he didn’t bring a Bible with him.

“If his recently found religion is true, it will follow him to the penitentiary.”

Following more than three hours of testimony, Special Circuit Court Judge Betty Sanders sentenced Waddell to the same sentence his co-conspirators got. He will receive credit for the 81 days he spent in the Lee County Jail after his arrest.