Three charged with arson, two more sought

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Three women have been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a March 26 fire on Hays Drive.

Terriuna Tallie, 18, of 851 McNeece Street Tupelo; and India Wright, 21, of 1252 Red Circle, Tupelo; were arrested April 7. Alvalon McGee, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested Monday morning.

All three women are charged with first degree arson and third degree arson. Tallie has an additional conspiracy charge. Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond for Tallie and Wright at $110,000 and $100,000, respectively. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson expects to take McGee before a judge Tuesday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Makia Beene, 21, of Baldwyn; and Adreona Hair, 20, of Tupelo.

The women are accused of setting fire to a 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was parked under a carport at 120 Hays Drive, just south of Green Tee Road. Neighbors spotted the fire and alerted the family inside the house around 2:30 a.m.

“This goes back to an ongoing feud that has been going on for years,” Johnson said. “There was a home invasion years ago in Lee County, and some of these suspects went to the state penitentiary. They were recently released and are retaliating against the people who testified against them.

“They dreamed up this idea of a fire. They talked about, and these two (Tallie and Wright) even went and bought some of the items needed.”

First degree arson covers the burning of a house or outbuilding. Conviction carries 5-20 years in prison and restitution of up to triple the amount of damages.

Third degree arson covers the burning of personal property and carries a sentence of 1-3 years in prison.

