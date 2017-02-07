Three decades of service: Hospital’s Careflight celebrates milestone

By Michaela Gibson Morris

TUPELO – For 30 years, medicine has been taking flight in Northeast Mississippi.

North Mississippi Medical Center’s Careflight has been ferrying the critically ill and injured across the region since December 1986. The helicopter service, which is operated in partnership with Air Methods, will celebrate the anniversary Saturday with a special event for first responders.

“It was a new, much-needed service,” said paramedic Al Wright, who has been flying with Careflight since 1987. “At the beginning, nobody had any flight experience. I wasn’t nervous at all. It was actually kind of exciting.”

Before NMMC had its own air ambulance service, hospitals relied on the National Guard to help move critical patients, Wright said. Typically, the flights involved moving burn patients to the center that was located in Greenville at the time.

“We had to call down to Jackson and get the commander to approve it,” Wright said. “They didn’t do any patient care.”

Flight nurse and paramedic Jennifer Williams, joined the helicopter crew in 2005, drawn to the challenge of working in emergency care outside the hospital. The flight medical crews work independently within a set of standard protocols.

“We are bringing the care to them,” Williams said.

Over the years, Williams and Wright have landed in some unusual places including front yards, highways, railroad tracks, cotton fields and cemeteries.

“We even landed in a pasture with horses in it,” Wright said. “We didn’t know they were there until they came out after we landed.”

The pilot makes the final call on safety.

”If it doesn’t look good from the air, the pilots won’t do it,” Williams said. “The pilots are so safety conscious.”

The success of the air medical service relies on the partnerships with first responders on the ground. Emergency medical crews, firefighters and law enforcement officers are the ones who request the helicopter service and assist with setting up landing zones.

“We work closely with all our agencies,” said Dennis Hebner, NMMC administrative director of pre-hospital services.

A lot has changed on board the helicopter since 1986. Medical equipment has gotten lighter and smaller, making it practical to have on board. Safety measures have expanded.

“Thirty years ago, air medical was in its infancy,” Hebner said.

Now the crews wear helmets and use night vision goggles. The helicopters are equipped with terrain avoidance technology. To the relief of the crew, the helicopters are now air conditioned.

These days, Careflight stays busy. With a helicopter based in Tupelo and a second based in Starkville since April, NMMC Careflight gets about 100 flight requests a month, Hebner said. The helicopters average 35 miles per flight locally and 145 miles on long distance runs.

The toughest day in Careflight’s three decades came on Jan. 5, 2005, when pilot James Archer of Wren was killed while trying to get the helicopter back to Tupelo, following what appeared to be minor damage requiring temporary repairs.

“I still haven’t completely gotten over it,” Wright said.

It’s the only crash the service has had in 30 years.

“He’s still flying with us in a way,” Williams said. Careflight’s new helicopter carries the call sign N901NM. “901 was his number in the system.”

Through it all, the crews say they stay focused on their patients during the critical time they are together. It’s special when they get to hear the rest of the story, like when the mother of one of Wright’s patients stopped him at a fast food restaurant.

“She looked at me with tears in her eyes and said “Thank you so much for saving my little girl’s life,” Wright said. “I didn’t think I had done anything special; I just did my job as professionally as I could.”

