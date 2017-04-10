Three killed in Tippah County wreck

Daily Journal

Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Tippah County on Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash, which happened at about 1 a.m. on US Highway 72 west of Walnut.

An MHP spokesman said it appeared Jeremiah D. Johnson, 19, of New Albany, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 72. His Buick collided head-on with a Cadillac Escalade driven by Livingston Hudson, 32, of Jackson, Tennessee.

Johnson and Hudson both died of injuries suffered in the crash. A passenger in Hudson’s vehicle, Maurio Martin, 34, of Jackson, Tennessee, also was killed. Another passenger in Hudson’s vehicle, Artravis Turner, 34, of Gadsden, Tennessee, was airlifted to Region One in Memphis with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rickayla J. Hoyle, 19, of Ripley, was a passenger in Johnson’s vehicle and was airlifted to Region One with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers are still trying to determine if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.