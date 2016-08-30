Three sought in shots fired incident

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Three men are being sought by Tupelo Police in connection to a shots fired incident.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, TPD officers responded to the 200 block of South Highland Drive, where there was a report of a disturbance involving a gun that had been fired.

Officers learned the victim and suspect had been in a verbal argument over the suspect stealing property. At some point, the suspect returned as a passenger in a dark blue sedan – possibly a Lexus – and fired a gun into the air. There were no injuries, and no property damage was found.

An investigation revealed the possible suspect to be Darquavion “Dill” Morrow, 18. He is currently wanted for an unrelated misdemeanor warrant in Tupelo as well as for a felony warrant for auto burglary from the Shelby County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office.

TPD believes Morrow might be associated with two other men who are also wanted for felony auto burglary in Shelby County – Corneilus Bady Sr., 41, and Corneilus Bady Jr., 19.

Anyone with information concerning these individuals is asked to call TPD at (662) 841-6491 or Crimestoppers of North Mississippi at 1 (800) 773-TIPS (8477).