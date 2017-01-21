THS band marches at inaugural parade

Daily Journal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The 150-member Tupelo High School band graced the streets of Washington, D.C., on Friday evening to help celebrate the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump.

After touring the Capitol on Thursday afternoon, the band spent Friday preparing to march in the inauguration parade that afternoon.

“It was absolutely amazing,” said THS senior Austin Coon, who plays the trumpet. “It was absolutely unbelievable. It is something I will never forget, and I don’t think anyone on this trip will ever forget.”

Making their way down Pennsylvania Avenue after a mostly misty day, band members marched past the platform where Trump, members of his family and national leaders watched.

As the band neared the platform, the parade announcer proclaimed those in attendance were, “In for a huge treat” for the band from Tupelo, Mississippi.

President Trump watched as members of the band and cheerleading team performed.

The band played a patriotic medley titled “Tribute to America.”

The medley began with “This is My Country” and segues into “God Bless America.” The band also played “Down the Field,” which is the THS fight song.

More than 8,000 people followed the president and vice president as they proceeded the 1.5 miles from the Capitol to the White House, continuing the tradition that began with Tomas Jefferson in 1801.

Tupelo band director Rick Murphy said he was proud of the band’s performance and how each member represented Tupelo.

“The kids did a great job,” Murphy said. “The whole parade route they did a great job. We got great response all the way up and down Pennsylvania Avenue.

“We had our cheer squad up front, and I was really pleased with all they guy cheerleaders. As they went down the parade line they were greeting all the service members and thanking them for their service.”

The band raised more than $110,000 in order to make the trip through donations and contributions from a variety of businesses and organizations in Northeast Mississippi.

“To earn that much money in 30 days is really so overwhelming,” Murphy said. “It really shows the overwhelming generosity of the people of Mississippi and especially in Tupelo.”

The Tupelo band is one of only seven high school bands across the country and the only band in Mississippi invited to perform at the ceremony.

Murphy said playing the inauguration was a big step in the process of elevating the THS band to even bigger heights.

“I was hired to try to get the Tupelo band back to the prominence it had in years past, and this is just a cog in that wheel for us,” he said. “The kids really stepped up. This is really good for them and really good for the band program and really good for Tupelo.”

The band departed from THS on Wednesday evening for the nearly 15-hour bus ride to Washington, D.C.

The band will return home to Tupelo on Sunday morning.