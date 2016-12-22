THS band must raise up to $100,000 for inauguration

By Dennis Seid

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Todd Bates vividly remembers marching down Pennsylvania Avenue nearly 28 years ago with the Tupelo High School band and looking to his left as he played his tuba at the inauguration of President George H.W. Bush.

“I saw (First Lady) Barbara Bush clapping her hands while we marched past,” he said. “It was an unforgettable moment that I’ll always cherish.”

It was Bates’ first visit to Washington, and he hopes his son, who also plays tuba in the THS band, gets that opportunity next month at the inauguration of Donald Trump.

The THS band was invited to march, but it has to raise $75,000 to $100,000 in order to get the entire 150-member squad to go.

Charter buses will cost $10,000 each, and the band will need four of them.

While the itinerary hasn’t been set in stone, the band is expected to leave on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The inauguration is on Jan. 20, and the band would return the next day. At least a two-night stay would be needed, and the expense for that many people adds up, even if they pack six in a room.

“We want every child to be able to attend this historic event,” said THS Band Director Rick Murphy. “This isn’t a red thing or a blue thing – it’s a red, white and blue thing. It’s an American event for the people of the United States.”

The band has a short timeline to raise the money. A gofundme.com account will be set up soon, and donations are being accepted at the CREATE Foundation. Checks can be made payable to Tupelo High School Band Project, 213 Main St. #100, Tupelo, MS 38804.

Online donations can also be made to CREATE.

“It doesn’t matter how small it is – every little bit counts,” said THS Band Boosters president Christy Higgins. “This is an opportunity few people have, and we’ll be representing not only Tupelo and Lee County, but all of Mississippi as well.”

Band boosters will be spreading the word throughout the community to solicit donations, and several fundraising ideas were brought up at a meeting on Wednesday.

Another meeting for band parents and students and interested parties is planned for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the band hall.

