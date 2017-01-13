THS Band reaches fundraising goal for inauguration trip

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Tupelo High School marching band hit the high notes Friday, completing its Get the Wave to Washington fundraising drive.

Tupelo High School Band Boosters announced early Friday afternoon that the band had reached its fundraising goal for its trip to march in the Inaugural parade. In three-and-a-half weeks, the band was able to gather nearly $110,000 in donations to cover the costs for the 150-member band to travel to Washington D.C.

“We have done it!” band director Richard Murphy said. ”Truly remarkable how generous the folks in Tupelo and in Mississippi are.”

The band applied in early December and received the invitation to march in the parade on Dec. 20. With no time to execute traditional fundraisers, the band boosters asked the community for help directly. The CREATE Foundation established a project fund so businesses and individuals could make tax-deductible donations. GoFundMe accounts allowed people to donate online.

Local bakeries and restaurants hosted special events to benefit the band. Businesses, organizations and legislators made direct donations.

Originally the band aimed to raise $100,000, but as they secured buses and hotel rooms, it became clear it would take nearly $110,000. As of Monday evening, the band stood at $93,000, and boosters made the final push.

On Thursday night, there was a spike of funding through the GoFundMe account, Murphy said. More donations came in Friday morning after the band leaders appeared on the The J.T. Show on Super Talk Mississippi radio.

The band is slated to leave Wednesday evening to travel to Washington D. C. for the inaugural festivities. They will march in the parade Friday. The group is one of seven high school bands in the parade.

