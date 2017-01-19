THS band thanks donors, departs for Washington

By Emma Crawford Kent

TUPELO – Tupelo High senior Keith Franklin was skeptical when he found out the school’s marching band would have to raise $100,000 in just under a month’s time.

But on Wednesday night, Franklin boarded a bus to Washington, D.C., to march in the inaugural parade on Friday.

“It’s just mind-blowing, really,” Franklin said. “I didn’t think that many people cared about us.”

The THS band is the only band from Mississippi selected to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

Rick Murphy, THS band director, found out on Dec. 20 that the band had been chosen to attend, and the group has been in a fundraising frenzy since then.

Through donations from businesses and individuals in Tupelo, across the state and elsewhere, the band met their fundraising goal on Friday.

“It’s short of a miracle,” Murphy said.

The band hosted a breakfast for donors and supporters Wednesday morning at the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center to express their gratitude.

Jason Harris, THS principal, said the community’s outpouring of support is the perfect example of the Tupelo Spirit.

The money raised, which covers transportation, lodging and dining expenses for students, means no student will have to pay to go on the trip.

“The community reacted more generously than we could have ever expected,” Harris said. “We should all be proud of what has been accomplished since the call came in from Senator Wicker just a few short weeks ago.”

The band departed from THS at 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening for the nearly 15-hour bus ride to Washington. They are scheduled to arrive in D.C. early Thursday morning and return to Tupelo early Sunday morning.

Friday’s presidential inauguration will be an all-day affair for the band.

Although there is rain in the forecast for Friday’s events, Murphy said he’s hoping for clear skies during the parade.

Regardless, the band will march with pride as they play a patriotic medley titled “Tribute to America.”

The medley begins with “This is My Country” and segues into “God Bless America.” The band will also play “Down the Field,” which is the THS fight song.

